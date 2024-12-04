NX STEM Labs inaugurated in Srikalahasti schools

Tirupati: Smile Foundation’s NX STEM Labs were inaugurated at RPBS Zilla Parishad High School (Boys), Sri Saraswati Bai Municipal High School, and Zilla Parishad High School (Girls) in Srikalahasti on Tuesday.

Officials from the mandal education department, Bhuvaneswari and Balaiah commended the Smile Foundation and Shell India for their efforts in promoting STEM education through NXplorers classes in 38 schools across Tirupati district over the past two years. These initiatives focus on science projects, Sustainable Development Goals and innovative thinking for future generations.

The Smile Foundation donated Rs 2 lakh worth of equipment, including a smart TV, laptop, inverter and lab materials, to set up the NX STEM Labs, which are also functional in 10 other schools in the district. Headmistresses of the three schools Rajeswari, Brunda Devi and Jayasudha expressed gratitude to the foundation and wished for continued support. State coordinator of Smile Foundation Vijaya Saradhi emphasised the foundation’s commitment to expanding these educational initiatives.