One more leopard trapped

Tirupati: One more leopard was caught in the cage set up in the forest area between 7th mile and Narasimha Swamy temple on Alipiri footpath , early in the morning Thursday.
The movement of the leopard was found in the trap camera set up in the forest 4 days back leaving forest and TTD officials on high alert.
After remaining elusive for four days, , the big cat which was a fully grown male lured to the bait walked into the cage only to be trapped, early in the morning today.
