One more leopard trapped

Tirupati: One more leopard was caught in the cage set up in the forest area between 7th mile and Narasimha Swamy temple on Alipiri footpath , early in the morning Thursday.

The movement of the leopard was found in the trap camera set up in the forest 4 days back leaving forest and TTD officials on high alert.





TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was seen looking at the trapped leopard in Tirumala forests on Thursday.

After remaining elusive for four days, , the big cat which was a fully grown male lured to the bait walked into the cage only to be trapped, early in the morning today.

