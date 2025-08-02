‘Only dilapidated portion to be demolished’

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya said only the dilapidated portion of the Swamy Hathiramji Mutt will be demolished without causing any loss to the traders in the shops located at the mutt complex and inconvenience to the public.

The Commissioner on Friday held a meeting with traders who have shops at the sprawling Hathiramji Mutt located on the busy and commercial Gandhi Road in the city. The demolition and repairs of the old building was necessitated for the safety of the shopkeepers and also public.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner said a team of experts from IIT Tirupati inspected the Hathiramji Mutt building and suggested the demolition of the dilapidated structures in the complex. The experts divided the building complex into 10 zones in which the zone 10 requires repairs and the buildings located on Gandhi Road side and also in the north-west corner urgently require reconstruction after demolition of the old structure as it turned precarious, posing risk to the occupants and also the public.

The Commissioner said in the meeting in which public representatives also participated. The demolition and also repairs will be taken up in the rainy season during which the business will be less and the traders whose shops were proposed for demolition will be provided alternate arrangements for business.

The Commissioner said the IIT experts report will be sent to the District Collector for taking a final decision in consultation with the traders and also local representatives.

Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Greenary and Beautification Board chairperson Sugunamma, State Urban Development Corporation Director Vooka Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, RDO Rammohan, tahsildar Surendra Babu, RO Sethu Madhav and DCP Khan were present.