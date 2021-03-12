Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy spits fire at Chandrababu Naidu, Raghurama

Tirupati: Panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy came down heavily on TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju besides criticising a section of media for distorting his comments on defections.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here on Thursday, the minister said a section of media is deliberately making false propaganda to mislead people by distorting his comments on defections. He recalled the "conspiracies and cheap tactics" of Naidu for his political mileage and said a section of media has been working to guard the interests of the opposition leader. Stating that Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who cannot win even as a ward member, was elected solely because of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's popularity, the minister slammed him for acting against the interests of the party, ignoring the fact that it was the party that saw him being elected as MP.

He said Raju has been acting as per the script of Naidu and has become the mouthpiece of the yellow media to spread false propaganda against Jagan and the ruling YSRCP. "He was elected on YSRCP symbol but playing Shikhandi politics,'' Ramachandra Reddy said.

Spitting fire on Raju, he said a person who was involved in thousands of crores of bank cheating cases has no moral right to criticise Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and dared him to resign from his post and seek re-election if he has an iota of values and prove his strength.

If he has any grievances and problems with the party or leaders, he should attend legislature party meetings of YSRCP to sort them out, the minister said, taking strong exception to Raju carping the Chief Minister day in and day out hurting the feelings of the party activists and leaders.

The minister said unable to digest Jagan being chosen at national level as best Chief Minister and the spectacular win in the panchayat polls, the opposition leader Chandrababu along with a Telugu daily chairman had conspired against the party to defame the Chief Minister. He said his party was going to win 90 per cent of the seats in the municipal election proving Chief Minister's popularity once again.