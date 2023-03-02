Police crack down on traffic violations at Tirumala

Tirumala: As part of visible policing, I Town and II Town police were deployed at many intersections in Tirumala on Wednesday. Police slapped fines on vehicles plying without registration. They also fined the vehicles at the shopping complex, HT complex, Rambhagicha parked in no parking zones.





Locals and shopkeepers of various shops are advised not to cause trouble to devotees and vehicles coming to Tirumala. As per the orders of district SP P Parameswara Reddy, Tirumala I Town and II Town police carried out extensive inspections and imposed fines of Rs 51,725 on 145 vehicles. The traffic has been regulated so that the devotees who come for the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy do not experience any inconvenience.





The police warned the local people and shopkeepers that the checks will continue continuously and that vehicles without records will be seized and action will be taken if they do not comply with the traffic rules. I Town and II Town inspectors Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrasekhar participated in the drive.



