Police martyrs remembered in Chittoor

Tirupati: At the Police Commemoration Day event held at Chittoor Armed Reserve Parade Grounds on Monday, the dignitaries paid homage to the police officers, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. It was attended by District Collector Sumit Kumar, district Judge E Bhima Rao, and Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu.

On this occasion, Judge Bhima Rao stressed the importance of honouring the fallen officers, stating that their sacrifices and services are unforgettable. He emphasised that society could not function without the dedication of the police force, who risk their lives to maintain peace and order.

Collector Sumit Kumar reflected on the historical significance of Police Commemoration Day, recalling the tragic incident of October 21, 1959, when Indian police forces faced a devastating attack. He underlined the importance of remembering their bravery, urging the public to keep their spirit alive. SP Manikanta Chandolu noted that the police martyrs serve as a source of inspiration for all officers, reminding them of the values of discipline, courage and commitment. He reiterated the police force’s unwavering dedication to public safety and peace.

The event concluded with a two-minute silence and tributes to the families of the fallen officers, who were honoured with shawls and mementos in recognition of their immense sacrifice.