Public hearings on electricity tariff proposals from today

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct public hearings on power tariff proposals from Tuesday (January 20) onwards.

APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti, in a statement on Monday, said these four-day hearings, chaired by APERC Chairman PVR Reddy, will be conducted in Tirupati, Vijayawada and Kurnool to gather feedback on the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) reports submitted by power distribution companies for the 2026-27 financial year.

He said the hearings will take placeat APSPDCL Corporate Office in Tirupati on Tuesday; at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on January 22 and 23; and at APERC Office in Kurnool on January 27. Each session will run from 10:30 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm, collecting opinions on tariff filings from three distribution companies per day.

Interested individuals can participate in person at the venues or through video conference from their nearest electricity operation circle or division office. Advance registration is encouraged, though walk-ins are permitted with APERC approval.

The proceedings will be live-streamed at https://www.eliveevents.com/aperc2026, the CMD added.