Rain-damaged roads cry for attention in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Roads in the Smart City Tirupati are dotted with potholes causing severe inconvenience to vehicle riders and pedestrians particularly during the rainy days.



Sometimes, the motorcycle riders meet with accidents leading to fractures and even death also. Except for a few roads, almost all the arterial roads in the city are damaged and dotted with potholes. With the recent rains, many potholes filled with water causing frequent accidents, much to the inconvenience of commuters. The craters formed on the road widened due to water logging resulting in increased damage to roads. One main reason for causing damage on roads is small potholes at the initial stage are not filled with gravel. Due to this, the small pothole turned a big crater with regular running of vehicles over it.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna Road, Anna Rao Circle, Ruia hospital to Mahati auditorium road, Prakasam Road, Annamaiah Circle, Bairagipatteda, Jagajeevanram Park area and MR Palli Circle roads were badly damaged and recent rains added more woes to motorcycle riders and commuters. In some incidents, motorcycle riders' legs and hands are getting fractures and sometimes leading to death with severe bleeding injuries.

Elderly people, women and children while travelling in vehicle are facing tough times with bumpy roads everywhere.

Speaking to The Hans India, CPI state committee member P Harinatha Reddy said the civic authority was confined to chanting of 'Smart City' mantra, keeping the repair of damaged roads aside. "The bad condition of roads in the temple city revealed the sheer negligence of municipal officials towards public issues," he criticised and demanded to take up repairs to roads urgently keeping in view of citizens' safety. A person Ramesh commenting on road from Vaikuntapuram to MR Palli and Vaikuntapuram to Mahila University area said the bad condition of roads exposes the civic authority negligence towards the issue and cited an incident occurred just three days back near Reliance Mart where an old woman fell down on road from a bike while attempting to cross a deep pothole and her ankle got fractured.