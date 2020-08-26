Rs 7 crores worth redmi phones looted

Tirupati: In a cinematic way, a mobile cell phones carrying a lorry container was hijacked by the robbers, on Tuesday late in the night near Nagari in Chittoor District. It came to light on Wednesday morning when container driver Irphan lodged a complaint with Nagari Police. It has created a state level sensation.

According to Nagari Police CI Rajashekar, A private company is sending around Rs 14 crores worth redmi company cellphones in a lorry container from Chennai to Mumbai, when the lorry was entering into AP near Nagari, few strangers have chased the cellphones carrying lorry and obstructed it between Nagari and Puttur town on the National highway. Later, hijackers severely injured the lorry driver Irphan by thrashing. And abandoned him on the highway. Following the incident, driver Irphan approached Nagari police and informed them about robbery.

In the incident police have inspected the crime scene on Wednesday morning along with a clues team to collect evidence. Police noticed that robbers left the Rs 7 crores worth cellphones in four boxes in the same lorry and they looted only Rs 7 crores worth 4 cell phones packed boxes only.

Came to know that the cellphones company did not lodge any complaint with police till the Wednesday evening, meanwhile Driver Irphan was admitted at Nagari government hospital for injuries treatment.

Nagari Police has begun a case investigation from all the angles. District SP S Senthil Kumar enquired about the incident and asked the police officials about crime details.