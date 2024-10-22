Sacrifices of police martyrs lauded on commemoration day

Tirupati: Police Commemoration Day was held with a remembrance event held at the district police parade grounds on Monday to honour the extraordinary services and sacrifices of police officers.The event, led by District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, saw police personnel paying tributes to the brave officers, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, who was the chief guest for the occasion, paid homage to the martyrs, acknowledging their immense contribution to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the critical role of police in maintaining peace, often working around the clock under harsh conditions. He lauded the officers, who sacrificed personal and family time for the sake of public safety and national security and stressed that honouring their memory is a sacred duty.

SP Subba Rayudu highlighted the importance of October 21 as Police Commemoration Day and specifically recalled the valour of officers in the India-China border conflict, where the Hot Springs memorial in the icy mountains of Aksai Chin stands as a testament to their bravery. The SP said that this year alone, 216 police officers across India, including eight from the district, lost their lives while serving

the nation. Additional SP J Venkata Rao read out the names of the 216 martyrs from across the country and two minutes of silence was observed in their memory. The event concluded with tributes and floral offerings at the memorial by prominent attendees, including police officials, retired officers and the families of the martyrs.

Following the ceremony, the families of fallen district officers, including SI Reddy Naik and ASI Yuvaraj Naidu, among others, were honoured by the district administration. Collector Dr Venkateswar and SP Subba Rayudu presented mementos to the families, extending heartfelt condolences and offering continued support. The SP reassured the families of the martyrs that the police department stands with them, and their loved ones' sacrifices would never

be forgotten.