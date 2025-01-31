Live
- BJP trying to erase Gandhi’s legacy: Dy CM
- Srikakulam: 15 commercial buildings found unsafe
- Tribal varsity phase-1 works to be completed by April
- Students advised to focus on environmental restoration
- Chandrababu to Visit Penugonda for Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Commemoration
- Water man calls for concerted efforts to overcome marine pollution
- Port sets a new record in manganese ore handling
- It’s time to take Etikoppaka toys to a global level
- Review of reintroduction of vehicle towing in Bengaluru
- Promised textile parks remain non-operational, weavers face economic crisis
Sarvabhupala Vahanam trial run held
Tirumala: TTD officials conducted the trial run of Sarvabhupala Vahanam on Thursday to check the stability and condition of the carrier ahead of Srivari Ratha Saptami.
Among all the carriers, Sarvabhupala Vahanam is the heaviest one.
The officials also examined the precautions to be taken by Vahanam bearers while carrying it.
TTD officials and temple priests were present.
