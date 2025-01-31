Sarvabhupala Vahanam trial run held

Tirumala: TTD officials conducted the trial run of Sarvabhupala Vahanam on Thursday to check the stability and condition of the carrier ahead of Srivari Ratha Saptami.

Among all the carriers, Sarvabhupala Vahanam is the heaviest one.

The officials also examined the precautions to be taken by Vahanam bearers while carrying it.

TTD officials and temple priests were present.