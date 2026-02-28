Sleep loss can worsen lung ailments, cautions US Physician

Tirupati: Dr Madhukar Kaloji, a physician based in Virginia observed that persistent insomnia and chronic sleep deprivation can silently aggravate both physical and psychological health, particularly among patients battling respiratory illnesses.

Delivering a guest lecture at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) under Srivari Vaidya Seva voluntary medical service initiative on Friday, Dr Kaloji underscored that sleep is not a luxury but a biological necessity. The session, organised by the Department of Medicine as part of its academic update programmes, focused on sleep-related disorders and their clinical implications, especially in patients with pulmonary diseases.

Addressing clinicians and postgraduate students, he explained that adults typically need six to eight hours of restful sleep each night to maintain optimal health.

Regular sleep deprivation, he said, disrupts several essential physiological functions, including cognitive performance, emotional balance, metabolic regulation and immune defence.

“Sleep deficiency does not merely cause tiredness; it interferes with the body’s natural repair mechanisms,” he noted. Over time, inadequate sleep may lead to poor concentration, mood disturbances, irritability and diminished productivity. In individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, prolonged sleep loss can complicate disease management and slow recovery.

Highlighting the link between respiratory disorders and disturbed sleep, Dr Kaloji pointed out that patients suffering from chronic lung diseases often experience fragmented sleep due to breathlessness, persistent coughing and reduced oxygen levels at night. Frequent awakenings and non-restorative sleep further intensify daytime fatigue and compromise overall quality of life.

Early identification and appropriate management of sleep problems, he said, can significantly improve clinical results. SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Professor and Head of the Department of Medicine Dr Alladi Mohan, along with faculty members and postgraduate trainees, attended the programme.