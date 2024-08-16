Sri City: Plea to support govt in its endeavours

Sri City: Satyanarayana, Assistant Development Commissioner (ADC), Sri City SEZ, hoisted the national flag at a colourful programme in Sri City on Thursday. Satyanarayana emphasised the significance of remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters and urged all citizens to support the government in its endeavours. Recognising the remarkable growth of Sri City, he lauded the efforts of Sri City Management in creating ample employment opportunities in a previously backward region.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City, stressed collective responsibility of Sri City community to build a stronger and more prosperous India. He highlighted Sri City's active role in the 'Make for World' campaign, hosting over 220 manufacturing industries across various sectors.

On this occasion, Best Performance awards were presented to 38 personnel, belonging to security, housekeeping and landscaping divisions, and local police constables, in recognition of their exceptional contributions.