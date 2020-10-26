Stone laid for Rs 27crore burial ground in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: A ground breaking ceremony for the Rs 27 crore modern burial ground 'Dakshina Kailasa Mukthidhamam' was held in Srikalahasti on Monday. It will be built in 12 acres of land on the banks of Swarna Mukhi river and expected to be completed in four years. MLA Biyyapu Madhusudana Reddy performed puja and laid the foundation stone.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA announced Rs 1 crore donation for the proposed burial ground. Madhusudana Reddy said that he has decided to make available a modern burial ground after seeing the lack of facilities at the existing one. The proposed facility will have a gas burning platform, wood burning platform, open air theatre, Tulasi, Maredu and Shivalinga flower gardens, freezer rooms to keep bodies, puja rooms among other things.

BJP, CPI, CPM and Jana Sena leaders, traders and elite of the town attended the programme and opined that the 40-year dream of people of the town will be coming into a reality with this foundation stone. They assured all support to the works cutting across the party lines. Srikalahasti temple EO D Peddiraju and Municipal Commissioner Ch Srinivas participated.