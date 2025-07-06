SVU reviews academic consultants’ performance

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University conducted a comprehensive academic performance review for its working academic consultants from July 1 to 5. The review sessions were led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, along with subject experts, department heads and college principals.

This initiative was launched in line with directives from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), which stresses the importance of regularly evaluating the performance of contract teaching staff. It also reflects the principles outlined in UGC guidelines and recent legal rulings by the Supreme Court and High Courts concerning temporary appointments in higher education.

Over the course of the week, 241 academic consultants from across 48 departments showcased their teaching abilities, subject knowledge and classroom engagement strategies before an expert panel. The aim was to assess teaching quality and ensure that students are receiving instruction that meets contemporary academic standards.

More than just an evaluation, the exercise served as a motivational platform, encouraging consultants to continuously improve, adopt innovative teaching techniques and stay aligned with evolving educational benchmarks.