The Journey Of A Self-Made Engineer Gomati: Hard work and perseverance are key to her success!

Tirupati: For Municipal Corporation Engineer (ME) Gomati, success is a journey paved with hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering support of her father. A self-made woman, Gomati has risen through the ranks in the engineering sector, achieving professional heights that were once just a dream. Her father, M Thiruvengadam, a civil engineer, played a pivotal role in shaping her ambitions and guiding her through the challenges of her career.

Gomati's inspiration began in childhood, watching her father immersed in his work—drawing plans, designing structures, and solving engineering problems. "As a child and later as a young girl, my father’s dedication to his profession fascinated me. Seeing him engrossed in sketches and mod-els at home left a lasting impression on me, igniting my passion for engi-neering," she recalls.

Originally from Chennai, her family moved to Tirupati when her father took up a faculty position at SV Engineering College. She adapted to the change, completing her schooling at Sri Venkateswara Campus School, managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). After excelling in her studies, she pursued a B Tech in Civil Engineering, following in her fa-ther’s footsteps. Determined to serve in the public sector, Gomati appeared for the An-dhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination. Her dedi-cation paid off when she secured a rank and was appointed as an Assis-tant Executive Engineer in government service, with her first posting in Kadapa.

"My father not only inspired me to take up engineering but also stood by me throughout my journey. He shared his professional experi-ences, helped me refine my skills, and even provided solutions to chal-lenges I faced at work," she says emotionally.

Her hard work and commitment saw her steadily climb the career ladder. She progressed from Assistant Executive Engineer to Deputy Executive Engineer, then Executive Engineer, and now serves as the Municipal Engi-neer of Tirupati Corporation. In her current role, she manages large-scale development projects, including the centrally sponsored Smart City initi-ative aimed at upgrading Tirupati’s infrastructure. With responsibilities encompassing office work, field inspections, and meetings, her workday stretches to 12-14 hours, a testament to her dedication.

Reflecting on her journey, Gomati acknowledges the challenges she has faced in a demanding government role. "Difficulties are inevitable in key civic positions, but my non-controversial nature and ability to work col-laboratively have helped me overcome obstacles," she states with a smile.

Her commitment and efficiency have earned her immense respect. A sen-ior officer from another department praises her as a dedicated and sin-cere professional, admired for her calm demeanor and pleasant nature.

Gomati’s journey is a testament to the power of inspiration, persever-ance, and familial support. Her father’s influence not only shaped her career but also instilled in her the resilience to succeed, making her a role model for aspiring engineers and women in leadership.