Tirumala: Security officials review steps for Vaikunta Ekadasi

Tirumala: As the Vaikunta Ekadasi fete is approaching, a co-ordination meeting was held by TTD vigilance officials with Tirumala police following the instructions of TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti.

The meeting was held in the conference hall at PAC 4 on Thursday evening by VGO Bali Reddy.

Keeping in view the previous year experience, both the TTD and police officials discussed in length on the hassle-free traffic and queue line management arrangements to be made for the big day.

Deputy EOs Ramesh Babu, Lokanatham, OSD Ramakrishna, AEO Gopinath, DSP Prabhakar, traffic DSP Venugopal, CI Chandrasekhar all sector AVSOs were also present.