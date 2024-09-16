  • Menu
Tirumala Sees Surge in Devotees: 85,626 Visitors and Record Donations

The Tirumala temple is experiencing an unprecedented surge in devotees, leading to overcrowding and extended wait times.

Tirumala: The Tirumala temple is experiencing an unprecedented surge in devotees, leading to overcrowding and extended wait times. The Vaikuntham Queue Complex compartments are fully occupied, with many devotees waiting in long lines outside.

For those without tokens, the wait time for a glimpse of the deity is currently around 18 hours. This surge has resulted in a record number of visitors. On the previous day alone, 85,626 devotees had darshan at the temple.

In addition, a significant number of devotees, totaling 33,138, offered their head tonsures as part of their vows. The temple's hundi collection also saw a notable increase, with donations amounting to ₹4.13 crore.

The temple authorities are working to manage the crowd and ensure that all devotees have a smooth and spiritual experience despite the high influx of visitors.

