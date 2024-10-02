  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirumala Temple: Additional EO reviews Brahmotsavam arrangements

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary holding a meeting with officials on Srivari Brahmotsavam at Tirumala on Tuesday
x

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary holding a meeting with officials on Srivari Brahmotsavam at Tirumala on Tuesday

Highlights

Discusses with officials on cultural teams which will take part in the festival and arrangements for Annaprasadam distribution

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Tuesday evening held a review meeting on the arrangements in view of the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam with a special focus on the day of Garuda Seva on October 8.

The meeting was held at Gokulam Rest House. As a part of it, the Additional EO verified the cultural teams belonging to various States which will perform in front of Vahanams and gave a few suggestions to the officers concerned.

Later, he also studied the action plan chalked out by the Annaprasadam wing that included preparation of food, distribution route plan and co-ordination with other departments towards ensuring seamless delivery of Annaprasadam in the galleries. Transport GM Sesha Reddy, Dy EOs Rajendra, Asha Jyothi, HDPP officials and vigilance officials were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick