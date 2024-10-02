Live
Tirumala Temple: Additional EO reviews Brahmotsavam arrangements
Discusses with officials on cultural teams which will take part in the festival and arrangements for Annaprasadam distribution
Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Tuesday evening held a review meeting on the arrangements in view of the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam with a special focus on the day of Garuda Seva on October 8.
The meeting was held at Gokulam Rest House. As a part of it, the Additional EO verified the cultural teams belonging to various States which will perform in front of Vahanams and gave a few suggestions to the officers concerned.
Later, he also studied the action plan chalked out by the Annaprasadam wing that included preparation of food, distribution route plan and co-ordination with other departments towards ensuring seamless delivery of Annaprasadam in the galleries. Transport GM Sesha Reddy, Dy EOs Rajendra, Asha Jyothi, HDPP officials and vigilance officials were also present.