Tirumala Temple: Additional EO reviews Brahmotsavam arrangements

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Tuesday evening held a review meeting on the arrangements in view of the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam with a special focus on the day of Garuda Seva on October 8.

The meeting was held at Gokulam Rest House. As a part of it, the Additional EO verified the cultural teams belonging to various States which will perform in front of Vahanams and gave a few suggestions to the officers concerned.

Later, he also studied the action plan chalked out by the Annaprasadam wing that included preparation of food, distribution route plan and co-ordination with other departments towards ensuring seamless delivery of Annaprasadam in the galleries. Transport GM Sesha Reddy, Dy EOs Rajendra, Asha Jyothi, HDPP officials and vigilance officials were also present.