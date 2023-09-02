Tirupati: 1,098 tenant farmers get Rs 82.35 Laks under Rythu Bharosa

Tirupati/Chittoor : As part of YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, 1,098 tenant farmers in the district were benefited by Rs 82.35 lakh as the first tranche of the fifth consecutive year. Under this scheme each eligible SC, ST, BC and minority tenant farmer with Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC) gets Rs 7,500 as input subsidy for the crop loss.

While the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the programme at Tadepalli, the district level programme was held in the Collectorate in which District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy participated. The Collector said that the government has been providing financial assistance not only for landowners but also for tenant farmers. The assistance is meant for crop loss in each agriculture season.

Under the scheme, 46 farmers got Rs 3.45 lakh in Nagari, 275 farmers in Satyavedu got Rs 20.62 lakh, Rs.3.9 lakh for 52 farmers in Srikalahasti, Rs.9.6 lakh to 128 farmers in Chandragiri, Rs 20.4 lakh to 272 tenant farmers in Gudur, Rs.7.87 lakh to 105 farmers in Sullurpet, Rs 16.5 lakh to 220 farmers in Venkatagiri constituencies. District Agriculture officer Prasada Rao also took part in the programme.

Responding to the financial assistance, one of the beneficiaries B Chiranjeevulu of Balijepalli village in Ramachandrapuram mandal, said that he has been benefiting from Rythu Bharosa for the last three years. He has been cultivating groundnut and using the compensation amount to meet the expenses. In Chittoor, 1,081 tenant farmers received Rs 80 lakh under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, stated in-charge Collector P Srinivasulu. MLA A Srinivasulu and Mayor Amuda also participated.