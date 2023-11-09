Tirupati: 2,030 heart surgeries performed in two years says EO Dharma Reddy

Tirupati : TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said the doctors at the TTD-run Sri Padmavati Childrens’ Heart Centre have performed a record number of 2,030 heart surgeries including eight heart transplants, in just two years.

Addressing a media conference at the hospital here on Wednesday, the EO said the Heart Care Centre for infants was launched after the AP State bifurcation, on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in October 2021, with 15 doctors and para medical team under the leadership of Dr Srinath Reddy. The team achieved 95% success rate in heart surgeries, he added.

Dharma Reddy said the children’s hospital became a role model and became popular and best paediatric Medicare centre where unique procedures were performed under Arogyasri and Union government’s health schemes as well.

Hospital Director Dr Srinath Reddy said all critical operations for both new-born and aged infants were successfully conducted with expert doctor’s team. Even expensive and high-risk operations were freely performed with CMRF funds and SV Pranadana Trust. Stating that among others, arteries transplants without open heart surgeries etc., are being done, the Director informed that soon kidney, brain and bone marrow operations will be undertaken with the completion of the 350-bed super specialty hospital with the state of art medical equipment.

Dr Ganapathi Subramanyam appealed to the patients from Rayalaseema to make use of the advantage of the facility provided by the TTD.

Later, TTD EO Dharma Reddy interacted with heart transplant patients from Kurnool - Koteswar Reddy (32), Sumati (31) from Guntur and Karunakar (39) from Kakalur and enquired about the facilities being provided in the hospital. Sumati and Karunakar were discharged later.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, Dr Soumya Kasturi, Dr Ganesh and others accompanied the EO.