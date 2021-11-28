Tirupati: 3-storied building leans in MR Palli

Tirupati: Leaving everyone in awestruck, a three-storied building in Srikrishana Nagar of MR Palli in the city suddenly leaned one side, after developing cracks on Saturday.

The residents ran out of safety in a panic while curious neighbours gathered around the building. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha and engineers reached the spot and enquired about the situation.

The engineers observed that the substandard construction coupled with downpour and flash floods loosened soil was the prime reason for leaning of building and developing cracks. Karunakar Reddy spoke to the people not to be carried away by the false rumours.