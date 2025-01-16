  • Menu
Tirupati: 3-yr-old boy dies after falling from 2nd floor

Tirupati: 3-yr-old boy dies after falling from 2nd floor
Tirupati: A three-year-old boy died after falling from the second floor of Padmanabham Yatri Sadan near APSRTC bus station in Tirumala on Wednesday...

Tirupati: A three-year-old boy died after falling from the second floor of Padmanabham Yatri Sadan near APSRTC bus station in Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

The boy, identified as Satvik, was playing with his elder brother when he accidentally slipped through the grills and fell. Satvik was the son of Srinivasulu, a resident of Chinna Chowk in Kadapa district. Despite efforts to save him, the boy succumbed to his injuries, leaving his family and pilgrims in shock. Police are investigating the incident.

