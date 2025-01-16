Live
- GDP will grow 6.8% in FY25: PHDCCI
- Srisailam: Five injured after car flips over
- LIC donates medical equipment to Ramakrishna Mutt
- UG system in Banaganapalle in next 2 ½ years: Janardhan Reddy
- Go Puja, Ravana Vahana Seva held in Srisailam
- Exports growth contracts by 1% to $38 bn in Dec
- Abhishek admits to infighting in TMC
- Congress backs Centre on Kejriwal’s prosecution
- Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavam at Srisailam underway with grandeur
- SC shields ex-IAS trainee officer Puja from arrest
Just In
Tirupati: 3-yr-old boy dies after falling from 2nd floor
Highlights
Tirupati: A three-year-old boy died after falling from the second floor of Padmanabham Yatri Sadan near APSRTC bus station in Tirumala on Wednesday...
Tirupati: A three-year-old boy died after falling from the second floor of Padmanabham Yatri Sadan near APSRTC bus station in Tirumala on Wednesday evening.
The boy, identified as Satvik, was playing with his elder brother when he accidentally slipped through the grills and fell. Satvik was the son of Srinivasulu, a resident of Chinna Chowk in Kadapa district. Despite efforts to save him, the boy succumbed to his injuries, leaving his family and pilgrims in shock. Police are investigating the incident.
Next Story