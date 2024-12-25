  • Menu
Tirupati: 8 held; 69 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 69 red sanders logs worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested three smugglers and five labourers...

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 69 red sanders logs worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested three smugglers and five labourers at Reppalathippa in Nagalapuram mandal forest area in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu and under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and instructions of DSP M D Sharif,

Kadapa RI Chiranjeevulu, RSI Naresh and their team conducted surprise ride in Reppalathippa forest area.

When the police personnel reached Reppalathippa, they identified red sanders logs which were kep ready for illegal trafficking and also some persons.

The task force team caught 3 smugglers and 69 logs weighting 479 kg. The arrested included three smugglers Surendra from K V Puram, Munivelu from Nagalapuram and Selvaraj Thorai Swamy from Selam and five labourers.

