Tirupati: APPSC Group-I prelims to be held at 16 centres tomorrow

Tirupati : APPSC Group-I preliminary examination will be held at 16 centres in Tirupati urban and rural on Sunday (March 17). District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha reviewed the preparedness at a meeting here on Friday and directed the officials concerned to make fool proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

He said that the paper-1 examination will be held from 10 am to 12 noon while paper-2 to be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday. Candidates will be allowed inside the examination hall from 9 am to 9.45 am for paper-1 and from 1 pm to 1.45 pm for paper-2. They cannot leave the centres till the close of the examination. It will be held in objective type and under CC cameras surveillance.

A total of 16 centres were set up in Tirupati urban and rural areas in which about 9,377 candidates will write the examination. The Collector added that 16 liaison officers were appointed for the purpose. The candidates have to bring hall ticket and any government identity card like Aadhar, driving licence, voter ID card etc., He directed the chief superintendents to make arrangements at the ground floor for pregnant women and differently abled candidates to take the examination.

There will be police bandobast at all centres and section 144 will be in vogue. Candidates can contact 9000665565, 9676928804 numbers to get any information regarding the examination. DRO Penchala Kishore, Tirupati RDO Nishanth Reddy, liaison officers, chief superintendents and others attended the meeting.