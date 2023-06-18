Tirupati: Chinta Mohan stages dharna against power tariff hike

Tirupati: Former MP and Congress party senior leader Dr Chinta Mohan made a scathing attack on the state government for the power tariff hike. Despite his age and scorching heat, Mohan held a series of dharnas at three different locations in the city on Saturday. At a dharna held before APSPDCL corporate office along with a band of followers, he said that the government has hiked the power tariff several times during the last four years and put an unbearable burden on the people. Adding more to the woes, the power supply situation in the state presents a grim situation with people especially in rural areas having been suffering from lack of power supply during most of the day.

In another dharna held at TTD administrative building, he demanded the TTD to immediately fill backlog vacancies in the organisation. Mohan recalled that TTD was not adhering to the rule of reservation and over the past several decades, it did not hold a recruitment drive for Dalits and OBCs. He also demanded a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 for outsourcing employees working under TTD in various educational institutions and hospitals under its purview.

Mohan also demanded the SV University during a dharna before the administrative building to fill backlog vacancies. Also, he pointed out that the contract staff were not getting their salaries for the last six months and asked the varsity authorities to immediately clear the dues.