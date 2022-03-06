Tirupati: Civic body to celebrate Ganga Jatara in a grand way

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation Council has decided to celebrate 'Tataiahgunta Gangamma Jatara' in a grand manner from now onwards. The council met here on Saturday and approved its annual budget for 2022-23. The Council estimated a total income of 362.72 crore while the total expenditure will be to the tune of Rs 354.04 crore. During the meeting, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy proposed to celebrate Gangamma jatara in a big way as the temple has more than 600 years of history and the goddess is considered as the sister of Lord Venkateswara.

He recalled that TTD presents 'Sare' to the goddess every year. The corporation should also celebrate the jatara in a befitting manner and opined that every Corporator should bring Sare from their divisions in a procession for which all cooperation has to be extended.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner P S Girisha have announced that the Corporation will extend all its cooperation for it from this year onwards. It was also decided to celebrate Tirupati city Formation Day celebrations by the Municipal Corporation every year on February 24.

Though Srinivasa Setu was opened for traffic recently, the Corporation has observed that APSRTC buses from bus station towards Alipiri were not going on it due to which traffic problems remain the same on that road. It was decided to ensure RTC buses take Flyover route only. Modernisation works of Ambedkar statue at RTC central bus station will be completed soon and Ambedkar portraits will be placed in every ward secretariats.

About 1,225 volunteers, who collected 90 per cent user charges to the tune of Rs 31.22 lakh will be given an incentive of five per cent as an encouragement. Many roads, drains and side canal works were approved which include laying of road from Renigunta main road to Pent Coastal church with an estimated cost of Rs 1.82 crore and CC road in Raghavendra Nagar with Rs 40 lakh.

The council ratified the decision promoting two senior

assistants Sumathi and Giridhar as superintendents. Additional Commissioner Haritha, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy and other officials, corporators and co-option members attended the meeting.