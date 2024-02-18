Tirupati: Ex-MLA SCV Chandrababu Naidu joins the list of aspirants for TDP ticket

Tirupati : As the announcement of names is getting delayed due to alliance politics, the number of aspirants in Srikalahasti Assembly constituency is increasing. The latest addition is former MLA SCV Naidu (Sakhamuri Venkata Subramanyam Naidu).

SCV Naidu had joined TDP in 1982 and helped the party to become strong in Srikalahasti. But he could not get a ticket and he left the party and joined Congress. He contested in the elections in 2004 and defeated Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy who was a TDP minister.

However he deferred with Congress and again came back to TDP and tried to get TDP ticket in 2019 but failed. The survey through IVRS taken by the party high command says the voter response is in his favour this time. The former MLA also has influence in neighbouring constituencies like Venkatagiri, Sullurpeta Sathyavedu which TDP leaders believe will help the party in the coming elections.

Against the backdrop, SCV Naidu has thrown his hat into the ring along with Bojjala Sudhir Reddy who is Srikalahasti Assembly constituency in-charge and lost the election in 2019. Political observers say Naidu could be more beneficial to TDP as he has followers in Venkatagiri, Sullurupeta and Sathyavedu apart from Srikalahasti.