Tirupati: Extend time scale to all contract & outsourced employees, demands CITU

Tirupati: Demanding a time scale to all the eligible contract and outsourcing employees working in TTD, the employees under the banner of CITU staged a dharna at TTD administrative building here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, CITU district general secretary K Murali said that more than 15,000 employees are working on contract and outsourcing basis in Tirupati and have a service of 10-15 years in TTD.

The non-permanent employees have been demanding extending the time scale but in vain, he said, criticising the TTD management's apathy in fulfilling the demand of the contract and outsourcing employees.

The senior CITU leader said chief minister YS Jagan Mohan when he was in Tirupati to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara before launching his historic Padayatra promised that he would extend the time scale to all the contract and outsourcing employees in TTD but failed to fulfill the promise after coming to power. CPM city secretary and TTD Contract Employees Union general secretary T Subramanyam said it was unfortunate that the TTD management was neglecting the contract employees though they were rendering commendable services to the pilgrims, facing many risks.

He demanded that the TTD issue bus passes to all the contract employees on duty at Tirumala and also see that the contractors engaging the contract and outsourcing employees pay their salaries without delay every month. He warned that the employees would intensify the stir if the TTD management failed to extend time scale to all contract and outsourcing employees working in various departments in TTD.