Tirupati: Karthika Brahmotsavams off to a grand start

Tirupati: The nine-day Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur were off to a grand start with the Dhwajarohanam at the shrine on Sunday.

The priest hoisted the celestial flag bearing the image of Gaja (elephant), the favorite divine vehicle of the Goddess, amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, as per the tenets of Pancharatra Agama followed in the ancient temple, at the anointed 9.45 am in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam.

Earlier, the Gaja patam (flag) was installed in the Yagasala, before it was ceremoniously brought for hoisting atop the temple post.

Marking the occasion, Gaja Dhyana sloka, Gaja Mangalashtakam and Garuda Gadyam were recited adding more to the spiritual tempo.

On the occasion, a series of rituals including Rakshabandhan, Chayadivasam, Chaya Snapanam, Netronmeelanam, Tatwanyasa Homam, Prana Pratista Homam and Purnahuti were performed.

Invitation to deities: As part of the ritual Viswaksena Aradhana and Punyahavachanam were performed while nine Kalashas filled with holy water were sprinkled amidst chanting mantras to welcome Gods of all worlds. Seeking smooth conduct of the ceremony, Rakshbandanam (tying to flag post) was observed.

On the occasion, a unique Raga-Tala-Nivedana was performed to appease the deities with each Raga which included Kalyani, Neelambari,

Bhairavi, Mayamalavagowla, Kanada, Sindhu Bhairavi, Sriraagam, Sankarabharanam, Takkesi, Sumantha, Ekaranjani and many more were presented by the temple musicians. TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, Dy EO Lokanatham, AEO Prabhakar Reddy and others were present Speaking with the media later, the EO said the annual fete was taking place with the participation of the people after two years of Covid pandemic. Anticipating a big turnout, the TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the mega religious festival for the devotees to witness the Vahan Sevas which will be held daily in the morning and evening during the Brahmotsavams. Among religious staff, Agama advisor Vempalli Srinivasacharyulu, Archaka Babu Swamy and others were present while Manikantha acted as the Kankanabhattar for the entire event and carried out the rituals.