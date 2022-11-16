Tirupati: Much-awaited Vinayak Sagar to be inaugurated soon

Tirupati: The much awaited Vinayak Sagar (tank) reconstruction and beautification works are almost completed for inauguration soon.

The tank works were taken up in two phases with a total cost of Rs 20 crore including the first phase under which the reconstruction, widening and strengthening the tank bund was taken up and completed (Rs 11 crore) while the beautification and creation of facilities (Rs 9 crore) are nearing completion.

The project which was taken up under `Smart City Project' was delayed for various reasons including the diversion of drains flowing into the tank, Covid pandemic and rains but at last it is nearing completion with the city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the elected new municipal council headed by Mayor Dr R Sirisha expediting the works for the completion as the Sagar as it will be a major attraction and provide the much needed place for the denizens to spend quality time with their families to get a much needed break from the busy mundane city life.

The slew of facilities coming up in the sprawling Sagar area include 3 km walking track meandering through lush green trees lined up, cycling track for physical exercise for all ages, railings all along the bund covering the water to view tank, gym and children's play area comprising modern equipment for safe playing of children.

It is indeed unbelievable for the people of the pilgrim city to see the once stinking tank that turned a dumping yard and also filled with sewage water becoming a breeding point for mosquitoes, metamorphosed into a salubrious environment with lush green lawns and green thickets.

"This Vinayaka Sagar developed on the lines of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad is not only a major leisure spot for people of the city but also going to be a new attraction for pilgrims as steps are being taken in the rejuvenation to preserve local biodiversity," said Mayor Sirisha who along with Corporation senior officials including superintendent engineer T Mohan is regularly inspecting the works.

Talking to The Hans India, the Mayor said efforts are on for the completion of the works in December after which the Corporation intends to get the rejuvenated Vinayak Sagar inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.