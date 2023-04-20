Tirupati: No culprit can escape punishment, BJP on Viveka case

Tirupati: No culprit can escape from punishment for his act, this is happening in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, said BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar while reacting to the arrest of Y S Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy.

The BJP senior leader speaking to media after inaugurating Sanskrit talent competition at National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on Wednesday said that it is not wise on the part of YSRCP leaders finding fault with CBI for the arrest Bhaskar Reddy and others who are relatives or close ones to ruling party leaders and added that the investigation agency is taking required action impartially as per law in the murder case.

Commenting on the reports that the saffron party tied up with the YSRCP government, he said there is not even an iota of truth in such reports. In the same breath, the BJP leader said after the general election the YSRCP will be no more and observed that it is a misfortunate of AP people that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming their chief minister.

Accusing the temple management of TTD of trying to encourage other religious people in the Hindu religious organisation, he wanted the TTD to withdraw the recruitment notification issued by its SVIMS authorities a few days back on the ground that it included BC E category in the notification, as the category covers candidates belong to a Muslim community. The BJP will be forced to launch an agitation if the notification was not withdrawn immediately.

It may be noted here that district BJP leaders already sought the withdrawal of the SVIMS recruitment notification and alo warned of a stir if SVIMS failed to scrape the notification.