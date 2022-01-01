Tirupati: Padmavathi Ammavari temple at SPMVV to be completed soon

Tirupati: The TTD has been constructing Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) campus at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that it will be completed soon. While inaugurating various facilities in the university on Friday, the Chairman said, SPMVV was founded with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The TTD has provided 130 acres of land to the university and it has been extending an annual grant of Rs 1 crore.

He inaugurated K L Rao Block, Centre for Women's Safety, medicinal plants garden and livelihood business incubator at SPMVV School of Engineering and Technology (SoET). Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the remarkable growth of the engineering college in the recent years. The new auditorium was designed with the changing needs and can accommodate 500 students.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has provided Rs 98.8 lakh for the livelihood business incubator through which 600 students will get one year skill training. Outside students along with women can get trained on bakery products manufacturing, embroidery etc., which will make them to stand on their toes financially.

National Medicinal Plant Board and Ministry of AYUSH have sanctioned Rs 10.80 lakh for the establishment of herbal medicinal garden. SPMVV and AP Police department have established the Centre for Women's Safety that may be useful for creating awareness on laws to prevent atrocities on women.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna said that SPMVV was the only university in AP having four incubation centres. The Director of SoET Prof A Ramakrishna Rao advised the students to make use of all facilities available in the campus. K L Rao block with 2249 sq m has been constructed with a budget of Rs 5.52 crore which has amenities like multipurpose hall and auditorium.

Prof Surya Kumar, CEO, Technology Business Incubator, SPMVV, donated a robot to SVIMS to help the patients in their difficult times which was also inaugurated by the TTD chairman. Later, he handed over the robot to SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma. The robot will be helpful in serving Covid patients.

Registrar Prof D M Mamatha, in-charge Executive Engineer M V Srinivasulu Dean of Sciences Prof Naga Raju, Prof Sujatha, Prof Rajani, Prof Jeevana Jyothi and others took part in the programme.