Tirupati: Repair defunct borewells to overcome water scarcity

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy directed the officials concerned to repair the defunct borewells immediately to avoid water scarcity in the summer.

Receiving petitions from public during Spandana grievance programme at Municipal Office, he said the city has 471 borewells in use out of 563 and added the water supply problem would crop up in every summer. "The corporation will supply water to some areas which are facing water problem in the summer apart from supplying of drinking water from reservoirs," he explained.

Superintendent of Engineer Mohan informed to Deputy Commissioner that 471 borewells were functioning in the city out of 563. Later, he focused on the complaints received from public and directed the authorities to remove huts come up illegally on 40-feet road at Thimminaidu Palem and a shed constructed in the grave yard land at Lakshmipuram Circle.

Municipal engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatramireddy, health officer Dr Harikrishna, revenue staff Sethu Madhav and Lokeswar Varma were present.