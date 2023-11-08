Live
Just In
Tirupati: Students told to take part in Scouts & Guides activities
District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy exhorted students to imbibe discipline and social consciousness from student days itself which can be possible by taking part in Scouts and Guides activities.
He flagged off the Bharat Scouts and Guides foundation day rally at the Collectorate here on Tuesday and said that students should have awareness on the activities of Scouts and Guides and become members of it which will also help their mental ability. The activities make the students to become good citizens apart from good students. They will be able to do good service to the society through various programmes and the group activity will increase.
On the occasion he presented mementoes to several students. Deputy education officer Anand Reddy, district information and public relations officer Balakondaiah, district in-charge secretary of Scouts and Guides Jayaram, Koteswar Rao, Chandrasekhar Reddy and others participated.