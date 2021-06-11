Tirupati: Task force seizes 54 red sanders logs, arrests 2 smugglers

Tirupati: Task Force police seized 54 red sanders logs worth Rs 40 lakh and arrested two smugglers in this connection at KVB Puram forest area on Thursday. Addressing media persons at Task Force office near Kapilatheertham, DSP Muralidhar said three combing teams led by RSIs Vasu, Suresh and Lingadhar spotted the smugglers carrying logs on their shoulders at Theerthala Kona on Thursday morning. Among them one person was carrying country-made gun also. When the teams tried to surround the smugglers, some of them were fled into forest leaving the logs behind. However, the police able to apprehend two smugglers. The DSP said the arrested were identified as A Anajaneyulu,50, belonged to Sadasivapuram and S Krishnaiah,37 of SL Puram. SI Mohan Naik was investigating the case. FRO Prasad, CI Venkatravi, RI Krupananda and RSIs were also present.