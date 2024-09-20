  • Menu
Tirupati: Two women thieves arrested

Tirupati: Two women thieves arrested
Tirupati: Tirupati crime police arrested two women thieves, who stole gold ornaments and mobile phones from pilgrims in Tirumala. Booty worth Rs 6...

Tirupati: Tirupati crime police arrested two women thieves, who stole gold ornaments and mobile phones from pilgrims in Tirumala. Booty worth Rs 6 lakh was recovered from them.

The due was identified as Bhagavathi Sarada and Priya from Tamil Nadu.

Briefing the reporters here on Thursday,

Additional SP Nagabhushanam said that the two thieves in the guise of devotees will mingle with pilgrims waiting for darshan or in queue for accommodation and loot them of their ornaments and mobiles.

