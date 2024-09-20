Live
- Call to strengthen Munnurukapu community
- Union minister Varma takes stock of railway works in AP
- City encroachment-free since Cong govt took over: Naini
- VMC gears up for Dasara festivities
- DC inspects mini tank bund for Bathukamma fete
- Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurates state-of-the-art karting track in Chennai
- Karimnagar engineer wins Indian Icon Award
- Saida takes charge as Prakasam DCC president
- Bandi fumes over ‘lazy’ Eklavya school staff
- WGL to be healthcare hub: Health Minister Narasimha
Just In
Tirupati: Two women thieves arrested
Highlights
Tirupati: Tirupati crime police arrested two women thieves, who stole gold ornaments and mobile phones from pilgrims in Tirumala. Booty worth Rs 6...
Tirupati: Tirupati crime police arrested two women thieves, who stole gold ornaments and mobile phones from pilgrims in Tirumala. Booty worth Rs 6 lakh was recovered from them.
The due was identified as Bhagavathi Sarada and Priya from Tamil Nadu.
Briefing the reporters here on Thursday,
Additional SP Nagabhushanam said that the two thieves in the guise of devotees will mingle with pilgrims waiting for darshan or in queue for accommodation and loot them of their ornaments and mobiles.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS