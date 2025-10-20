  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TTD Chairman, EO extend Diwali greetings

TTD Chairman, EO extend Diwali greetings
x
Highlights

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO Anil Kumar Singhal extended Deepavali greetings to the Srivari devotees present across the globe. They extended...

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO Anil Kumar Singhal extended Deepavali greetings to the Srivari devotees present across the globe. They extended Diwali greetings to Srivari devotees, employees and Srivari Sevaks on Sunday.

They wished that the festival of lights fill the lives of devotees with happiness with the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and aspired that everyone would be blessed with health, wealth, happiness and progress. TTD Chairman wished that the State and the country would achieve all-round development with the blessings of Srivaru.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick