TTD Chairman, EO extend Diwali greetings

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO Anil Kumar Singhal extended Deepavali greetings to the Srivari devotees present across the globe. They extended Diwali greetings to Srivari devotees, employees and Srivari Sevaks on Sunday.

They wished that the festival of lights fill the lives of devotees with happiness with the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and aspired that everyone would be blessed with health, wealth, happiness and progress. TTD Chairman wished that the State and the country would achieve all-round development with the blessings of Srivaru.