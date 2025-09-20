Live
TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal inspecting a recyclin
Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal along with the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected Pilgrim Amenity Complexes (PAC 5) which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of N Chandrababu Naidu on September 25. As a part of it he visited the halls, Kalayana Kata Complex KKC hall, dining hall, recycling plastic machine installed at the amenities complex. CV and SO Muralikrishna, SP Subbarayudu, CE Satyanarayana and others were present.
