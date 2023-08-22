TTD Hanuman Ratha Yatra flagged off

Tirupati: TTD JEO (health and and education) Sada Bhargavi on Monday said that Sanatana Hindu Dharma was a colossal among all religions of the world.

She flagged off the Koti Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Maha Yajnam Ratha Yatra at the SV University stadium. The yatra is being organized jointly by the TTD and Sri Hanuman Diksha Peetham.

In all, four rathams will travel across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till January 2024 and promote the Hanuman Chalisa parayanam (recital) for the wellbeing of society. On January 21, the Koti Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam will be held at Tirumala.

The JEO said TTD allocated Rs 1.5 crore for the programme and five lakh Hanuman Chalisa books, handbills and two lakh Srivari and Sri Anjaneya Swami dollars will be distributed among devotees during Rathayatra in the four states.

Sada Bhargavi also highlighted the glory of Hanuman and the TTD’s contribution in popularisation of Anjaneya Swami birthplace and other activities.

Sri Hanuman Deeksha Peetham seer Sri Sri Sri Durga Prasad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad national secretary Raghavulu, HDPP secretary Dr Srinivasulu and a large number of devotees were present.