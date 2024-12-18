Live
TTD JEO inaugurates kiosk at Annadanam Complex
Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam has inaugurated self-service kiosk at Annadanam Complex in Tiruchanur on Tuesday.
This machine will accept donations from Rs 1 to Rs 1lakh by devotees. Canara Bank has donated the kiosk machine.
Deputy GM IT Naidu, Annaprasadam superintendent Usha and others were also present.
