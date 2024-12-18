  • Menu
TTD JEO inaugurates kiosk at Annadanam Complex

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam has inaugurated self-service kiosk at Annadanam Complex in Tiruchanur on Tuesday.This machine will accept donations...

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam has inaugurated self-service kiosk at Annadanam Complex in Tiruchanur on Tuesday.

This machine will accept donations from Rs 1 to Rs 1lakh by devotees. Canara Bank has donated the kiosk machine.

Deputy GM IT Naidu, Annaprasadam superintendent Usha and others were also present.

