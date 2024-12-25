TTD Parakamani Theft Case: Fresh row as board member seeks probe

Tirupati: The high-profile Parakamani theft case that came to light in Tirumala over a year ago has resurfaced, drawing renewed attention to the need for a thorough investigation. TTD trust board member and BJP state spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy urged the state government to launch a fresh probe into the matter. He submitted a formal request to TTD chairman B R Naidu in Tirumala on Tuesday, urging ac-tion to uncover the truth and bring the culprits to justice.

The incident involves C V Ravi Kumar, a clerk associated with the Pedda Jeeyar Mutt in Tirumala, who managed Parakamani activities at the temple. He was apprehended on April 29, 2023, by TTD security staff for allegedly stealing foreign currency from the temple’s offerings.

Ravi Kumar was found in possession of nine $100 notes, amounting to $900 (approximately Rs 72,000). A complaint was filed by then AVSO Satish Kumar, leading to a police case under Section 379 of the IPC. The investigation resulted in the recovery of the stolen currency and the filing of a charge sheet on May 30, 2023, in Tirupati’s Judicial Magistrate’s Court.

The case took an unexpected turn during a Lok Adalat hearing on September 9, 2023, where it was re-portedly resolved through a compromise between the complainant and the accused. Bhanu Prakash Reddy has raised concerns about this settlement, questioning whether undue pressure influenced the resolution and compromised the integrity of the investigation.

Adding complexity to the issue, it was revealed that Ravi Kumar and his wife, Venkata Ravi Ramya, do-nated seven immovable properties worth several crores to TTD on May 19, 2023. These assets, located in Tirupati and Chennai, have raised questions about the timing and intent of the donation, with suspicions that it may have been an attempt to mitigate potential legal consequences.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy emphasised the importance of a state-led inquiry to ensure transparency and ac-countability. He asserted that such incidents involving personnel entrusted with Parakamani operations threaten public trust in TTD and must be addressed to preserve the sanctity of the institution’s operations and resources.