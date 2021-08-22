TTD plans to bring all Veda Pathashalas on one platform

Tirumala : To sustain the abundant knowledge embedded in Vedas for future generations, TTD is brining all the Veda Pathasalas under the umbrella of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU), said TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy.

A review meeting on the activities of Veda Pathashalas held at Annamaiah Bhavan here on Saturday. Dharma Reddy said the ambition of TTD was that all Veda Pathashalas should become role models to others.

"To achieve this goal, all the Veda Pathashalas across the country should be brought under the umbrella of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University. To start with, we are affiliating all TTD Veda Pathashalas under SVVU. Already Vizianagaram and Kotappakonda Pathashalas were completed while the remaining shall be done in a month," he said.

He directed all the Principals of Veda Pathashalas and the newly formed committees should evaluate common syllabus, examination pattern and issuance of certificates under the Chairmanship of SVVU Vice-Chancellor.

He also directed the Principals to regularly hold meetings every month for betterment of Veda Pathashalas.

He said the student-teacher ratio of each subject should be carried out and the vacancies in various Veda Pathashalas shall be filled up with interested Veda Parayanamdars and Scheme Veda Parayanamdars.

The Additional EO said the VC SVVU in coordination with all principals should bring out academic books with meaning and explanation of each mantra and its significance to society.

"You should take this as a project work for the benefit of not only students who are pursuing Vedic education but also even a common man should understand its essence in a easy manner", he maintained.

He also directed to improve the skills of Vedaparayanam, Purana Pathnam, Pravachanam and also send Vedic students to take part in temple festivals in Tirumala and Tiruchanoor temples to acquire practical experience.

The Additional EO also reviewed on Kumara Adhyapaka Schemes, re-opening of Veda Pathashalas taking necessary Covid measures, engineering works in various Veda Pathashalas.

Vice Chancellor, Venkateswara Vedic University, Sannidhanam Sudarshana Sarma, Registrar K Taraka Rama Kumara Sarma, Principal Dharma Veda Vignana Peetham K S S Avadhani, Deputy EO Vijayasaradhi, SVIHVS Project Officer A Vibhishana Sarma and other Veda Pathashala Principals were also present.