TTD to accept TG leaders’ letters from tomorrow

Tirumala: As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the acceptance of letters of recommendation from the public representatives of Telangana state by TTD will come into effect from March 24. As such, the recommendation letters will be received on Sunday, March 23. As already announced by TTD earlier, there will be no VIP break darshans on March 25 and 30 in view of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam and Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara Telugu Ugadi Asthanam on the respective dates. For this reason, it is once again informed for the clarity of the devotees that no letters of recommendation will be accepted on March 24 for VIP break darshan on March 25 and also on March 29 for darshan on March 30.

Similarly, TTD has also made it clear in the past that the letters of recommendation received from Andhra public representatives on Sunday for VIP break darshan on Monday will henceforth be received on Saturday for VIP break darshan on Sunday.

TTD urged the devotees to keep note of these changes and cooperate.