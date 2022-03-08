TTD to allow devotees for Arjitha Sevas from April 1

Tirumala: In a significant move, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to allow devotees for the Arjitha Sevas performed daily in the famed Tirumala temple, with effect from April 1.

Due to the impact of pandemic Covid, the temple management, about two years back decided not to allow the devotees to participate in the Arjitha Sevas performed daily at Tirumala temple and continued the sevas in Ekantham, ensuring the age-old temple traditions and customs but with no pilgrim allowed to witness them.

Later, responding to the devotees' request, the TTD introduced virtual Arjitha Sevas which enabled the devotees book the tickets in advance online but were allowed only for darshan, as per the date the devotees choose, with prior intimation.

They can witness the sevas on SVBC channel which will disclose the Gotra Namas of the ticket-holders. The Arjitha Sevas are set to resume at Tirumala temple from April onwards and they include Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana (pre-dawn rituals), weekly sevas Astadala Pada Padmaradhana (Tuesday), Tiruppavada (Thursday), Melchat Vastram, Abhishekam (Friday) and daily Sevas Kalyanotsavam, Dolotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas.

The devotees who booked Arjitha Sevas in advance, Udayastamana Sevas and Vimshati Varsha Darshini ticket-holders will be allowed for participation in Arjitha Sevas from April 1 onwards duly following Covid norms. The system of Arjitha Sevas will continue as they used to be earlier before the Covid pandemic.

Besides, the system of virtual Sevas will also continue, the TTD said in a release here on Monday making it clear that the devotees who booked Arjitha Sevas, however, will be provided darshan alone and cannot take part in Sevas directly (physically).

The continuation of the virtual Arjitha Sevas will help the devotees to get darshan and also the TTD earn revenue.