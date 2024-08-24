  • Menu
TTD to Release November quota Special Darshan Tokens today

TTD to Release November quota Special Darshan Tokens today
In a significant update for the devotees of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of darshan tickets for the month of November today. Starting at 10 AM, the special entrance darshan tickets priced at Rs. 300 will be made available online, allowing devotees to avoid long waiting times traditionally associated with visiting Tirumala.

Furthermore, TTD is set to release a quota of accommodation rooms at 3 PM today, ensuring that those planning to visit the holy site can secure their stay in both Tirumala and Tirupati. This initiative aims to facilitate a smoother experience for devotees seeking blessings during the divine month of November.

Devotees are encouraged to check the official TTD website for more details and to secure their tickets promptly.

