TTD to use Aadhaar to streamline services

Tirupati: In a major move to combat fraudulent practices and enhance the experience for genuine pil-grims, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is rolling out live Aadhaar authentication and eKYC services. Approved by the TTD Trust Board on November 18, this initiative aligns with the principles of Good Governance under Section 4(4)(b)(ii) of the Aadhaar Act.

Currently, the absence of a robust identity verification system in TTD’s booking process – both online and offline, has led to rampant misuse. Issues like impersonation and bulk bookings have deprived legitimate devotees of accommodations and darshan slots. A recent review by the TTD, uncovered startling cases of exploitation, such as one mobile number being used to book 110 rooms within a year and another single ID proof being linked to 124 bookings.

Similarly, online bookings showed 807 reservations tied to one mobile number and 926 to a single email ID. Even the Darshan Individual Pilgrim (DIP) registration process saw 1,279 book-ings made through one mobile number, while Sarva Darshan tokens revealed 14 being issued under one ID proof.

These fraudulent practices allow middlemen to hoard accommodations and darshan slots, reselling them at inflated prices. To address these challenges, the TTD board has decided to integrate Aadhaar-based authentication directly into its booking systems.

This integration will include biometric verification methods such as facial recognition, finger-print scans, iris scans and OTP-based verification. Pilgrims’ Aadhaar details will be authenti-cated during bookings and while accessing services, ensuring genuine devotees are served efficiently.

The eKYC process will securely validate pilgrims’ identities by retrieving their demographic information, significantly reducing the risk of impersonation and bulk reservations. TTD’s col-laboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows it to function as an Authentication User Agency (AUA) and a KYC User Agency (KUA).

This service requires an investment of Rs.20 lakh for a two-year period, with Aadhaar authen-tication costing Rs.0.4 paisa per transaction and eKYC services priced at Rs.3.40 per transac-tion.

TTD officials have worked closely with UIDAI to ensure the feasibility of this project under the Aadhaar Act, 2016. The state government will issue necessary notifications to formalise the process and ensure full compliance with legal requirements.

This Aadhaar-based initiative aims to eliminate the influence of touts, bulk reservations and fraudulent practices, making the booking experience fair and hassle-free for sincere devotees. By prioritising transparency and efficiency, TTD seeks to uphold its commitment to delivering quality services. The formal implementation of the programme is expected soon after the state government issues necessary orders.