TTD’s 3-day Varuna Yagam concludes

Tirupati: With the noble intention of seeking divine intervention for good rains both in the state as well across the country, TTD organised the unique Varuna Yagam, said TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.



On the occasion of the conclusion of the Ashtottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Yagam at the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple on Monday, the chairman along with EO A V Dharma Reddy performed Gopuja. Later, participated in the Maha Purnahuti programme.

Speaking to the media, Karunakar Reddy said that this yagam was performed for three days to please Lord Varuna.

He said over 200 Ritwiks from three states conducted the yagam according to Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra.

JEO Veerabraham, special deputy EO Varalakshmi, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, all projects programme officer Rajagopal, HDPP secretary Srinivasulu, AEO Gopinath and others were present.