TUDA chief sworn in as TTD ex-officio member

Highlights
Tirumala: Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Diwakar Reddy sworn in as ex-officio member of TTD on Friday in Tirumala temple.
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to him at Bangaru Vakili of Srivari Temple. After having darshan, Diwakar Reddy was offered Veda Asirvachanam by Vedic scholars at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Later, the Additional EO offered Teertha Prasadam along with Srivari laminated photo.
Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Board Cell Deputy EO Prashanthi, VGO Surendra and others were present.
