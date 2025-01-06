Two red sanders smugglers arrested in Renigunta forest

Tirupati: In a significant crackdown, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) police arrested two smugglers involved in cutting and processing red sanders trees into logs in Mamandur forest area of Renigunta mandal, Tirupati district. The operation led to the seizure of three red sanders logs.

Under the special directive of Tirupati district SP L Subba Rayudu and the leadership of Task Force SP P Srinivas, the operation was conducted by DSPs G Balireddy, V Srinivasa Reddy and MD Farooq. On Saturday evening, RSI Suresh Kumar Reddy’s team, along with RSI Y Viswanath, carried out combing operations in coordination with local forest staff in Mamandur forest area.

The team was patrolling Gokudu Banda area in Mamandur North Forest Beat of Tirupati Forest Division when they heard the sound of trees being axed. Upon reaching the site, they discovered individuals felling red sanders trees and shaping them into logs. When the police attempted to apprehend them, the smugglers tried to flee.

However, the Task Force personnel managed to arrest two of the individuals, who were later identified as residents of Tamil Nadu. Along with the arrests, three red sanders logs were seized and transported to the Tirupati Task Force police station. Task Force SI Rafi registered a case and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to apprehend the others who managed to escape.